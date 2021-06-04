Aryna Sabalenka upset in 3rd round of French Open
The women's side at Roland Garros is now without its top three seeds. Third-seeded Aryna Sabalenka was upset by Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in the third round of the clay-court Grand Slam on Friday on Paris.
Top 3 women's seeds now eliminated from competition in Paris
The women's side at Roland Garros is now without its top three seeds.
Third-seeded Aryna Sabalenka was upset by Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in the third round of the clay-court Grand Slam on Friday on Paris.
Pavlyuchenkova won 6-4, 2-6, 6-0. She had lost to Sabalenka in straight sets in the Madrid semifinals last month.
Top-seeded Ash Barty retired from her second-round match injured on Thursday.
WATCH | Top seed Ash Barty exits French Open due to injury:
Second-seeded Naomi Osaka withdrew after the first round — saying she is going to take a break from competition for mental health reasons.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversationCreate account
Already have an account?