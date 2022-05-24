Denis Shapovalov upset in 1st round of French Open
Loses in straight sets to Denmark's Holger Rune; 3 other Canadians play Wednesday
Canada's Denis Shapovalov has been bounced from the French Open.
The product of Richmond Hill, Ont., lost to Denmark's Holger Rune 6-3, 6-1, 7-6 (4) in the Grand Slam tournament's first round.
Shapovalov was the 14th seed headed into the clay-court event and Rune was unseeded.
It was the first time the 23-year-old Shapovalov played the 19-year-old Rune, who is ranked 40th in the world.
Shapovalov had six aces to Rune's none in the match Tuesday, but the teenager was dominant in virtually all other categories.
Rune had a better win percentages on first and second serve, he took five of nine break points, and won 64 service points to Shapovalov's 46.
Three Canadians are still competing at the French Open and will see action in Round 2 on Wednesday.
Bianca Andreescu, of Mississauga, Ont., will meet No. 14 seed Belinda Bencic of Switzerland, Montreal's Leylah Fernandez, the tournament's 17th seed, will play Czech Katerina Siniakova, while ninth seeded Felix Auger-Aliassime, also of Montreal, meets Argentine qualifier Camilo Ugo Carabelli.
WATCH | Shapovalov ousted at French Open:
Medvedev advances after comfortable win
Daniil Medvedev got his French Open off to a winning start — never a sure thing for the second-seeded Russian.
The U.S. Open champion beat Facundo Bagnis of Argentina 6-2, 6-2, 6-2 on Court Suzanne Lenglen.
Medvedev was a quarter-finalist at Roland Garros last year after four straight losses in the first round.
The Russian earned his first victory since undergoing hernia surgery nearly two months ago. He had lost his opening-round match at the Geneva Open last week on his return.
Medvedev reached the final at the Australian Open this year, losing to Rafael Nadal in five sets.
