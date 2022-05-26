Top-ranked Iga Swiatek wins 30th in a row, advances to 3rd round of French Open

Make that 30 in a row for Iga Swiatek.

The top-ranked Swiatek routed Alison Riske 6-0, 6-2 to reach the third round of the French Open. It's the longest winning streak in women's tennis since Serena Williams won 34 in a row in 2013.

The 2020 French Open champion compiled a 23-6 edge in winners over her 43rd-ranked American opponent.

The 20-year-old Polish player hasn't lost in more than three months.

On the men's side, Daniil Medvedev keeps getting more comfortable on red clay and his 6-3, 6-4, 6-3 victory over Laslo Djere means the U.S. Open champion now has made it to the third round at Roland Garros two years in a row.

Medvedev started his French Open career with an 0-4 record by losing his opening matches in 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020.

He snapped that skid by getting to the quarterfinals in 2021 and has won all six sets he has played so far this week and dropped a total of only 16 games.

The second-seeded Russian will play No. 28 Miomir Kecmanovic of Serbia for a berth in the fourth round.

Third-seeded Canadian Gabriela Dabrowski and her doubles partner Giuliana Olmos of Mexico beat Anna Blinkova of Russia and Aliaksandra Sasnovich of Belarus 6-2, 6-3 in the first round.

Begu escapes default after bouncing racket into crowd

Romanian Irina-Camelia Begu was lucky to escape a default for bouncing her racket into the crowd on Thursday before going on to beat 30th seed Ekaterina Alexandrova at the French Open and advance to the third round.

The 31-year-old Begu, ranked 63rd in the world, threw her racket down in frustration after falling down a break in the deciding third set and it bounced off her seating area into the courtside seats on Court 13 at Roland Garros.

The racket did not seem to hit anyone but caused a child to cry loudly with play halted as the chair umpire called on the supervisor to intervene.

Begu was, however, let off with a code violation for unsportsmanlike conduct and did not let the incident affect her play as she beat Russian Alexandrova 6-7(3) 6-3 6-4 to book a meeting against French wildcard Leolia Jeanjean.

The Romanian appeared to be in remorse immediately following the incident and after completing the victory she hugged and consoled the child and picked him up to pose for pictures.

Tennis fans on social media questioned the decision to allow Begu to continue playing, pointing at Novak Djokovic's disqualification from the 2020 U.S. Open after the Serb inadvertently hit a line judge with a ball after losing a point.

German Alexander Zverev was also kicked out of the ATP 500 tournament in Acapulco in February after he repeatedly smashed his racket against the umpire's chair following a defeat in doubles.

