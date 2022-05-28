World No. 1 Iga Swiatek records 31st straight win, through to round of 16 at French Open

Top-ranked Iga Swiatek has won her 31st consecutive match and is into the fourth round at Roland Garros for the fourth time in four appearances with a sometimes-shaky 6-3, 7-5 victory over Danka Kovinic.

Swiatek, the 2020 French Open champion, has now collected 48 of the past 49 sets she has played. Her winning streak is the longest in women's tennis since Serena Williams won 34 in a row in 2013.

Swiatek improved her career record at the clay-court Grand Slam tournament to 17-2, a winning percentage of .895.

This one was not entirely smooth sailing for Swiatek against the 95th-ranked Kovinic, however.

Swiatek's forehand was a particular trouble spot: That stroke was responsible for 17 of her 23 unforced errors.

The 20-year-old from Poland dropped four straight games to trail 5-4 in the second set before righting herself and claiming the last three to wrap up the win in 90 minutes.

Kovinic was playing in the third round at a Grand Slam tournament for the second time. The other was at the Australian Open in January, when she lost to eventual champion Ash Barty.

Barty retired in March and was replaced at No. 1 in the WTA rankings by Swiatek.

On the men's side, the first four times Daniil Medvedev played at the French Open, he left without winning a match.

Now he is into the fourth round for the second straight year.

The reigning U.S. Open champion, who is seeded second in Paris, advanced Saturday with a 6-2, 6-4, 6-2 victory over No. 28 Miomir Kecmanovic.

The 26-year-old Russian has not dropped a set through three matches this week. He faces 2014 U.S. Open champion Marin Cilic or 37-year-old French wild-card entry Gilles Simon next.

Ottawa's Gabriela Dabrowski and her doubles partner Giuliana Olmos of Mexico won their second-round match against Great Britain's Tara Moore and American Emina Bektas by walkover.

Sinner saves 11 set points en route to victory

Jannik Sinner saved 11 — yes, 11! — set points in the second set on the way to beating Mackie McDonald 6-3, 7-6 (6), 6-3 in the third round at Roland Garros.

The 11th-seeded Sinner was treated by a trainer for an issue with his left leg.

Sinner is a 20-year-old from Italy who has made it to Week 2 in all three of his trips to the French Open. He wound up losing to Rafael Nadal in both 2020 and 2021.

McDonald is a Californian who is No. 60 in the ATP rankings and was playing in the third round in Paris for the first time. He fell to 1-16 against opponents ranked in the top 15.

Sinner's next opponent is No. 7 Andrey Rublev, who needed four match points to get past Cristian Garin 6-4, 3-6, 6-2, 7-6 (11).

Begu reaches 4th round after fine for racket toss

Irina-Camelia Begu has reached the fourth round at a Grand Slam tournament for the first time in six years, getting there at Roland Garros one match after being fined $10,000 for tossing her racket and having it brush a child in the stands.

The 63rd-ranked Romanian advanced by beating 227th-ranked French wild-card entry Leolia Jeanjean 6-1, 6-4 on Saturday.

Begu is 31 and participating in her 41st major tournament. Her best showings previously were fourth-round runs at the 2015 Australian Open and the 2016 French Open.

Jeanjean was appearing in her first tour-level event and beat two-time major finalist and former No. 1 Karolina Pliskova in the second round.