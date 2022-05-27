Leylah Fernandez moves on to 4th round at French Open

Canada's Leylah Fernandez is off to the fourth round of the French Open.

The U.S. Open runner-up from Montreal beat Olympic gold medallist Belinda Bencic of Switzerland 7-5, 3-6, 7-5 on the main court at Roland Garros on Friday. The two players traded break points late in the third set, but Fernandez held serve for the victory.

Bencic advanced to face Fernandez by beating Canadian Bianca Andreescu in straight sets on Wednesday.

It's the first time Fernandez, 19, has advanced past the third round in Paris. The best result by a Canadian woman at the French Open was Eugenie Bouchard making the semifinals in 2014.

Fernandez will next play 20-year-old Amanda Anisimova on Sunday with a spot in the quarter-finals on the line.

Fellow Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime, 21, is scheduled to play Filip Krajinovic on Friday.

Fernandez reaches the round of 16 at Roland Garros for the 1st time in her career Duration 5:08 No. 17 seed Leylah Fernandez of Laval, Que., beat No. 14 seed Belinda Bencic of Switzerland 7-5, 3-6, 7-5 to advance to the round of 16 at the French Open.

Anisimova moved into the fourth round on Friday when Karolina Muchova stopped playing after hurting her right ankle.

The 27th-seeded Anisimova, an American who reached the Roland Garros semifinals at the age of 17 in 2019, was leading 6-7 (7), 6-2, 3-0 when Muchova walked to the net to concede the match.

Muchova twisted her right foot while serving at 2-all in the second set. She went to the sideline during that game to get checked on by a doctor and a trainer, who taped up the ankle.

When play resumed after the medical timeout, Muchova dropped seven games in a row before retiring from the match.

Anisimova eliminated four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka in the first round.

Potential showdown with Djokovic

On the men's side, Diego Schwartzman advanced to the fourth round and a potential showdown with defending champion Novak Djokovic.

Schwartzmann beat Grigor Dimitrov 6-3, 6-1, 6-2 at Court Simonne Mathieu. The 18th-seeded Bulgarian made 59 unforced errors.

The 15th-seeded Schwartzman will next face either Djokovic or Aljaz Bedene. Schwartzman is 0-6 against Djokovic.

Meanwhile, Djokovic continues his title defence at Court Philippe Chatrier against Aljaz Bedene of Slovenia later Friday.

Fifth-seeded Rafael Nadal faces Botic van de Zandschulp. Nadal is 8-0 against the Dutchman.

In the nightcap on center court, sixth-seeded Carlos Alcaraz plays Sebastian Korda in what could be a tricky matchup for the 19-year-old Spaniard.

Alcaraz's only loss in 19 matches on clay this season was to Korda. The 21-year-old American beat Alcaraz last month in Monte Carlo.