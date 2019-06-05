Skip to Main Content
Rain wipes out remaining quarter-finals, women's final may be pushed back
Tennis·French Open

Tournament director Guy Forget says it is possible that the women's singles final at the French Open could be delayed a day because of the rain that has jumbled the schedule. Quarter-finals will be completed Thursday, starting at 6 a.m. ET.

Play resumes at 6 a.m. ET Thursday with defending champ Halep, men's top seed Djokovic in action

The Associated Press ·
A tennis ball bounces on a cover as rain falls on Wednesday at the French Open in Paris, forcing the two women's quarter-finals and a pair of men's quarter-final matches to be postponed. Play will resume Thursday at 6 a.m. ET. (Kenzo Tribouillard/AFP/Getty Images)

Forget says he would rather not postpone the women's championship match from Saturday to Sunday.

But he adds: "If we have no other choice, that's what we'll do."

The last two women's quarter-finals were washed out by rain Wednesday, moving them to Thursday. That means the semifinals needed to be shifted from Thursday to Friday, when Forget says the forecast calls for more rain. More bad weather could send the women's semifinals to Saturday.

Two men's quarter-finals will now be scheduled for Thursday, when there is no rain in the forecast.

Djokovic boasts 25-match Grand Slam win streak

Play on Thursday will begin at 6 a.m. ET.

The women's quarter-finals are defending champion Simona Halep versus Amanda Anisimova, and eighth-seeded Ash Barty facing 14th-seeded Madison Keys.

Anisimova is the first tennis player born in the 2000s to reach the round of eight at any Grand Slam tournament.

Those matches will be followed by the men's quarter-finals: Novak Djokovic meeting Alexander Zverev, and Dominic Thiem against Karen Khachanov.

Top-seeded Djokovic carries a 25-match Grand Slam winning streak into his meeting with No. 5 Alexander Zverev, and 2018 French Open finalist Dominic Thiem faces No. 10 Karen Khachanov.

