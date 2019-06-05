Rain wipes out remaining quarter-finals, women's final may be pushed back
Play resumes at 6 a.m. ET Thursday with defending champ Halep, men's top seed Djokovic in action
Tournament director Guy Forget says it is possible that the women's singles final at the French Open could be delayed a day because of the rain that has jumbled the schedule.
Forget says he would rather not postpone the women's championship match from Saturday to Sunday.
But he adds: "If we have no other choice, that's what we'll do."
Two men's quarter-finals will now be scheduled for Thursday, when there is no rain in the forecast.
Djokovic boasts 25-match Grand Slam win streak
Play on Thursday will begin at 6 a.m. ET.
Anisimova is the first tennis player born in the 2000s to reach the round of eight at any Grand Slam tournament.
Those matches will be followed by the men's quarter-finals: Novak Djokovic meeting Alexander Zverev, and Dominic Thiem against Karen Khachanov.
Top-seeded Djokovic carries a 25-match Grand Slam winning streak into his meeting with No. 5 Alexander Zverev, and 2018 French Open finalist Dominic Thiem faces No. 10 Karen Khachanov.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.