Novak Djokovic wins 19th major title, beating Tsitsipas at French Open in comeback fashion
World No. 1 is 1st man since 1968 to win all 4 Grand Slams at least twice
Novak Djokovic fought back from two sets down to beat Greek fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-7(6) 2-6 6-3 6-2 6-4 to win the French Open title for the second time on Sunday.
Tsitsipas recovered from a break down to win the opening set in a tiebreak before he raced through the second set.
But Djokovic was determined to ensure all the effort he put in to beat 13-time Roland Garros champion Nadal in the semifinals did not go to waste and he started to assert his authority to win the third set.
WATCH | Djokovic takes down Nadal in semifinals:
Before the start of the fourth set, the 22-year-old Greek requested the trainer to come on court to manipulate and massage his lower back.
But that intervention failed to revive Tsitsipas' fortunes and Djokovic was virtually unchallenged in the fourth set.
The Serb broke decisively for a 2-1 lead in the decider before securing the win in four hours 11 minutes that made him the first man since tennis turned professional in 1968 to win all four Grand Slams titles at least twice.
