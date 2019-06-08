Canada's Leylah Annie Fernandez rolls to French Open girls' singles title
16-year-old becomes country's first-ever junior champion at Roland Garros
Leylah Annie Fernandez of Canada has won the girls' singles title at the French Open.
The top-seeded Fernandez beat eighth-seeded Emma Navarro of the U.S. 6-3, 6-2 in Paris.
The 16-year-old Fernandez was runner-up at the Australian Open. With her Saturday win, Fernandez became the first Canadian to ever win a junior title at Roland Garros.
Fernandez's French Open run was perfect, as the Montrealer never dropped a set en route to victory.
She broke Navarro twice in the first set and three times in the second set to become the first Canadian to win a junior title at the French Open.
Denis Shapovalov and Felix Auger-Aliassime, now both ranked in the top 25 on the men's side, are other recent Canadian junior Grand Slam champs.
Eugenie Bouchard (2012), Filip Peliwo (2012) and Shapovalov (2016) won Wimbledon junior titles while Peliwo (2012) and Auger-Aliassime (2016) won at the US Open.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.