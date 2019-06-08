Canada's Leylah Annie Fernandez rolls to French Open girls' singles title

Leylah Annie Fernandez of Canada has won the girls' singles title at the French Open.

The top-seeded Fernandez beat eighth-seeded Emma Navarro of the U.S. 6-3, 6-2 in Paris.

The 16-year-old Fernandez was runner-up at the Australian Open. With her Saturday win, Fernandez became the first Canadian to ever win a junior title at Roland Garros.

Fernandez's French Open run was perfect, as the Montrealer never dropped a set en route to victory.

She broke Navarro twice in the first set and three times in the second set to become the first Canadian to win a junior title at the French Open.

Denis Shapovalov and Felix Auger-Aliassime, now both ranked in the top 25 on the men's side, are other recent Canadian junior Grand Slam champs.

Eugenie Bouchard (2012), Filip Peliwo (2012) and Shapovalov (2016) won Wimbledon junior titles while Peliwo (2012) and Auger-Aliassime (2016) won at the US Open.