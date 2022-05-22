Canada's Auger-Aliassime rallies for 5-set win at French Open

Felix Auger-Aliassime fought back from two sets down to beat Peru's Juan Pablo Varillas on Sunday and move into the second round at Roland Garros.

The unseeded Varillas took the first two sets, 6-2, before the ninth-seeded Canadian rallied for 6-1, 6-3, 6-3 set victories.

WATCH | Auger-Aliassime rallies for 1st win at French Open:

Auger-Aliassime battles back to win 1st-ever match at French Open Duration 1:27 Montreal native Felix Auger-Aliassime fell behind by 2 sets against Spaniard Juan Pablo Varillas before recovering to win 2-6, 2-6, 6-1, 6-3, 6-3 in Paris.

Two-time Grand Slam champion Garbine Muguruza is out of the French Open in the first round for the second year in a row.

Muguruza won the title at Roland Garros in 2016 and was seeded 10th this year but was defeated 2-6, 6-3, 6-4 by Kaia Kanepi of Estonia on Sunday.

Was a pleasure to get my first win here in Roland Garros 🙌🏽 Hopefully it will be the first of many to come<br><br>Took a bit of persistence but we are through and focused on the next round💪🏽🇫🇷 Merci! <a href="https://t.co/dtNsuSfYkS">pic.twitter.com/dtNsuSfYkS</a> —@felixtennis

Kanepi turns 37 next month and is the oldest player in the women's draw in Paris. She is ranked 46th and is participating in her 15th French Open. Her best showings were quarterfinal appearances in 2008 and 2012; she has appeared in seven Grand Slam quarterfinals but never won one.

The match ended under a drizzle and Muguruza missed a service return on match point, then cracked her racket against the ground.

She beat Serena Williams in the final at Roland Garros six years ago, then defeated Venus Williams in the final at Wimbledon in 2017.

Canadians Rebecca Marino and Leylah Fernandez are also in action on opening day of the women's tournament.

Thiem still looking for a win

Two-time French Open finalist Dominic Thiem's losing streak reached 10 matches with a first-round exit at Roland Garros as he works his way back from a torn tendon in his right wrist.

Thiem bowed out 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 against Hugo Dellien, a Bolivian ranked 87th who entered the match with a 2-7 career record in Grand Slam matches.

Thiem won the 2020 U.S Open and was the runner-up at three other majors. He lost to Rafael Nadal in the finals of the 2018 and 2019 French Opens, and to Novak Djokovic in the final of the 2020 Australian Open.

But Thiem's last victory anywhere on tour came at Rome in May 2021. He is 0-6 this year.

In another early exit by a top player Sunday, No. 6 seed Ons Jabeur was knocked out of the tournament by 56th-ranked Magda Linette of Poland 3-6, 7-6 (4), 7-5.

Jabeur began the day with a tour-leading 17 wins on clay this season. She won the Madrid Open and made it to the final of the Italian Open this month.