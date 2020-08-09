Fiona Ferro upsets Anett Kontaveit to win Palermo Open
Palermo Open is first official tour-level tennis event, for men or women, since March
Fiona Ferro of France upset fourth-seeded Anett Kontaveit of Estonia in the Palermo Ladies Open final on Sunday to win the first tour-level tennis title in five months.
Ferro, who is ranked 53rd in the world, won 6-2, 7-5. She had lost just one set on her way to the final.
"It means a lot especially after a five tough months of practice," Ferro said from Italy. "I was already feeling so happy just to be back competing and be on the court but it's even nicer to finish the week this way."
It was Ferro's second WTA title and the 23-year-old sealed it on her second championship point when Kontaveit hit a return long.
WATCH | Ferro wins in WTA's return:
"I was feeling relaxed, I don't know why but I wasn't really feeling the pressure," Ferro said. "It was a tough match … but I had a good intensity. I didn't miss a lot, I had a lot of winners. I'm really happy to have the trophy."
Kontaveit has lost five of the six finals she has contested.
'Happy we're back playing tennis'
It was the first official tennis event — for men or women — since March when the coronavirus pandemic shut down sports across the globe.
"I don't feel like I did too much wrong, she was just too good today," Kontaveit said. "I'm just really happy we're back playing tennis and able to compete.
"At the beginning it was terrifying but also really exciting at the same time."
It was the first official tennis event — for men or women — since March when the coronavirus pandemic shut down sports across the globe.
There were strict health protocols, including fewer ball kids, a limited number of fans and no post-match handshakes between opponents. Players and officials for the tournament were tested every four days for COVID-19 and one player who tested positive withdrew over the weekend.
Ferro and Kontaveit wore gloves to handle their trophies.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.