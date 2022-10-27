Fernandez advances to set up all-Canadian quarter-final match against Marino at Abierto Tampico
Canada's Leylah Fernandez defeated You Xiaodi 6-3, 6-2 at the Abierto Tampico WTA 125 event on Wednesday to set up an all-Canadian quarter-final against Rebecca Marino in Tampico, Mexico.
Canadians are set to clash on Thursday in Mexico
Canada's Leylah Fernandez defeated China's You Xiaodi 6-3, 6-2 at the Abierto Tampico WTA 125 event on Wednesday to set up an all-Canadian quarter-final against Rebecca Marino in Tampico, Mexico.
Fernandez of Laval, Que., won 73.5 per cent of her first-serve points and broke on five of her nine opportunities during the round of 16 match.
The 20-year-old also saved two of You's three break point chances and hit two aces in the win.
Earlier Wednesday, Vancouver's Marino handed Moyuka Uchijima a 7-6 (4), 6-7 (8), 6-3 loss to advance.
Marino, 31, fired nine aces and won 71.8 per cent of her first-serve points in the two hour, 29-minute match.
Fernandez and Marino are set to clash on Thursday.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?