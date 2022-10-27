Fernandez advances to set up all-Canadian quarter-final match against Marino at Abierto Tampico

Canada's Leylah Fernandez defeated China's You Xiaodi 6-3, 6-2 at the Abierto Tampico WTA 125 event on Wednesday to set up an all-Canadian quarter-final against Rebecca Marino in Tampico, Mexico.

Fernandez of Laval, Que., won 73.5 per cent of her first-serve points and broke on five of her nine opportunities during the round of 16 match.

The 20-year-old also saved two of You's three break point chances and hit two aces in the win.

Earlier Wednesday, Vancouver's Marino handed Moyuka Uchijima a 7-6 (4), 6-7 (8), 6-3 loss to advance.

Marino, 31, fired nine aces and won 71.8 per cent of her first-serve points in the two hour, 29-minute match.

Fernandez and Marino are set to clash on Thursday.