Tennis

Fernandez advances to set up all-Canadian quarter-final match against Marino at Abierto Tampico

Canada's Leylah Fernandez defeated You Xiaodi 6-3, 6-2 at the Abierto Tampico WTA 125 event on Wednesday to set up an all-Canadian quarter-final against Rebecca Marino in Tampico, Mexico.

Canadians are set to clash on Thursday in Mexico

The Canadian Press ·
Canada's Leylah Fernandez, seen during the Guadalajara Open on Oct. 17, won 73.5 per cent of her first-serve points during a 6-3, 6-2 win over China's You Xiaodi on Wednesday at the Abierto Tampico WTA 125 event in Tampico, Mexico. (Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

Fernandez of Laval, Que., won 73.5 per cent of her first-serve points and broke on five of her nine opportunities during the round of 16 match.

Earlier Wednesday, Vancouver's Marino handed Moyuka Uchijima a 7-6 (4), 6-7 (8), 6-3 loss to advance.

Marino, 31, fired nine aces and won 71.8 per cent of her first-serve points in the two hour, 29-minute match.

Fernandez and Marino are set to clash on Thursday.

