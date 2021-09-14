Leylah Fernandez, Auger-Aliassime reflect on U.S. Open success upon return home
Canadian stars view lengthy run at Grand Slam tourney key to tennis development
Fresh off their incredible runs at the U.S. Open, Canadian tennis stars Leylah Fernandez and Felix Auger-Aliassime were all smiles as they discussed their experience in the past week.
The 19-year-old Fernandez, who made it to the finals before falling 6-4, 6-3 to Great Britain's Emma Raducanu, said she's still trying to grasp her achievements and wants to use it as a springboard to continue to progress.
WATCH | Fernandez just falls short in U.S. Open title bid to Raducanu:
Fernandez, of Laval, Que., defeated four seeded players along the way, including defending champion Naomi Osaka.
Montreal's Auger-Aliassime lost the semifinals on Friday to the eventual champion Daniil Medvedev and believes his tournament helped raise his level of confidence after a season marked by highs and lows.
The 21-year-old Auger-Aliassime says he's more determined than ever to win a Grand Slam tournament.
Fernandez and Auger-Aliassime met with reporters at a news conference Tuesday to announce their roles as ambassadors for Flair Airlines, a Canadian low-cost carrier.
WATCH | Auger-Aliassime out of U.S. Open semifinals:
