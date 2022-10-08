Fernandez, Andreescu highlight Canadian team for Billie Jean Cup finals
Leylah Fernandez, Bianca Andreescu, Rebecca Marino, Gabriela Dabrowski and Carol Zhao named to Team Canada on Saturday for November's Billie Jean Cup finals in Glasgow, Scotland.
Tournament will take place Nov. 8-13; Canada will be in Group A with Switzerland, Italy
Leylah Fernandez and Bianca Andreescu will headline the Canadian women's team at the Billie Jean King Cup finals next month in Glasgow, Scotland.
Rebecca Marino, Gabriela Dabrowski and Carol Zhao were also named to the team Saturday.
The tournament is set to take place Nov. 8-13. Canada will be in Group A with Italy and Switzerland.
Fernandez, the top-ranked player on the team at No. 38, helped cement Canada's place in the finals with two singles victories in the team's win over Latvia in Vancouver in April.
Andreescu, the 2019 U.S. Open champion, will be competing in the event for the first time since 2019. The Mississauga, Ont., native is 7-3 in singles and 3-0 in doubles competition in her career at the tournament.
Canada will open the group stage against Italy on Nov. 10 before taking on Switzerland on Nov. 11. The winner of Group A will advance to the semifinals.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?