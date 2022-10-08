Fernandez, Andreescu highlight Canadian team for Billie Jean Cup finals

Leylah Fernandez and Bianca Andreescu will headline the Canadian women's team at the Billie Jean King Cup finals next month in Glasgow, Scotland.

Rebecca Marino, Gabriela Dabrowski and Carol Zhao were also named to the team Saturday.

The tournament is set to take place Nov. 8-13. Canada will be in Group A with Italy and Switzerland.

Fernandez, the top-ranked player on the team at No. 38, helped cement Canada's place in the finals with two singles victories in the team's win over Latvia in Vancouver in April.

Andreescu, the 2019 U.S. Open champion, will be competing in the event for the first time since 2019. The Mississauga, Ont., native is 7-3 in singles and 3-0 in doubles competition in her career at the tournament.

Canada will open the group stage against Italy on Nov. 10 before taking on Switzerland on Nov. 11. The winner of Group A will advance to the semifinals.