Leylah Fernandez advances to quarter-finals at Monterrey Open with 3-set victory

Canada's Leylah Fernandez punched her ticket to the quarter-finals of the Monterrey Open by defeating China's Zheng Qinwen 6-1, 4-6, 7-6 (3) in a thriller under the lights on Wednesday night.

Currently ranked 21st in the WTA world rankings, the 19-year-old from Laval, Que., is looking to repeat as champion at the Mexican WTA tour event.

After swiftly making her way through the first set, Fernandez struggled in the second. She gave up breakpoints, leading to a third set that she ultimately won in a tiebreaker.

Fernandez finished with a 65 per cent to 47 per cent edge in first serves put in play, and she saved five of the six break points she faced. Neither player managed a service break in the third set.

With her win, the second-seeded Fernandez moves on to play the winner of Thursday's match between China's Qiang Wang and Egypt's Mayar Sherif — two unseeded players.

The Monterrey Open is the first singles tournament for Fernandez since bowing out of the Australian Open earlier this season. She is aiming to regain the form she showed last season with her first career WTA title and remarkable run to the U.S. Open final.

Also advancing to the quarter-finals were fourth-seeded Sara Sorribes Tormo of Spain, fifth-seeded Camila Osorio of Colombia and Brazil's Beatriz Haddad Maia, all straight-set winners.