Felix Auger-Aliassime sidelined for Canada's Davis Cup opener

Felix Auger-Aliassime will not play in Canada's first match at the inaugural Davis Cup Finals against Italy on Monday.

Tennis Canada said team captain Frank Dancevic decided to rest the Montreal teen because he has not had much time to prepare after suffering an ankle injury last month.

Auger-Aliassime could return later this week.

Vancouver's Vasek Pospisil will replace Auger-Aliassime. He'll face Fabio Fognini, Italy's top-ranked player, in the first singles match.

Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., Canada's top-ranked player, squares off with Matteo Berrettini in the singles match.

Pospisil and Shapovalov then team up in doubles to meet Simone Bolelli and Lorenzo Sonego.