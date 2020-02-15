Felix Auger-Aliassime eyes 1st ATP Tour title in Sunday's Rotterdam final

Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime defeated Spain's Pablo Carreno Busta 7-6 (2), 6-4 on Saturday to reach the final of the ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament in Rotterdam, Netherlands.

Up 4-3 in the second set, the 19-year-old from Montreal fought off a break point and went on to complete the win in one hour 49 minutes.

Auger-Aliassime had a 16-4 edge in aces and hit 33 winners in the match to just 13 for the veteran Spaniard.

Gael Monfils of France and Serbia's Filip Krajinovic were scheduled to play in the other semifinal later Saturday. The winner will play Auger-Aliassime in Sunday's final at the ATP Tour 500 indoor hardcourt event.

WATCH | Auger-Aliassime prevails in semifinal in less than 2 hours:

Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime defeats Spain's Pablo Carreño Busta 7-6 (2), to advance to the finals of the Rotterdam Open. 0:39

Auger-Aliassime, the world No. 21, is searching for his first career ATP Tour title. He made it to three finals last year in his first full season on tour.

Also Saturday, Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., was scheduled to team with India's Rohan Bopanna in men's doubles semifinal play against Finland's Henri Kontinen and Germany's Jan-Lennard Struff.

The winners will advance to Sunday's final against the French duo of Nicolas Mahut and Pierre-Hugues Herbert, who beat South Africa's Raven Klaasen and Austria's Oliver Marach 6-7 (6), 7-6 (6), 10-7.