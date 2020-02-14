Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime earns berth in Rotterdam semis
19-year-old in search of 1st career ATP title
Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime is heading to the semifinals at the Rotterdam Open tennis tournament.
The 19-year-old from Montreal battled through illness to beat Slovenia's Aljaz Bedene 6-4, 7-6 (6) in quarter-final play at the ATP Tour 500 indoor hardcourt event on Friday.
It marks the second semifinal appearance of the year for Auger-Aliassime, who is ranked 21st in the world. He'll face No. 30 Pablo Carreno Busta after the Spaniard saved two match points to beat Italy's Jannik Sinner 7-5, 3-6, 7-6 (6).
Against the 52nd-ranked Bedene, Auger-Aliassime had 10 aces and just one double fault. He won 80 per cent of points when he got his first serve in.
WATCH | Auger-Aliassime battles through illness in quarter-finals win:
Auger-Aliassime saved one set point in the tiebreak.
The Canadian let a 3-0 lead slip away in the second set before rebounding to win the tiebreak.
"In the second set, I was a little bit frustrated with myself how he came back and I gave away too many free points," Auger-Aliassime said.
"I felt like he was playing better and better, and I had to accept the challenge. The tiebreak could have gone so many ways, but I am happy with the way I fought."
Auger-Aliassime is searching for his first career ATP Tour title. He made it to three finals last year in his first full season on tour.
