Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Tennis·New

Auger-Aliassime wins 1st ATP title of season, repeating as Swiss Indoors champion

Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime defeated Poland's Hubert Hurkacz 7-6 (3), 7-6 (5) on Sunday to successfully defend his Swiss Indoors tennis title.

Ranked 19th, Canadian beats world No. 11 Hubert Hurkacz in tightly contested match

The Canadian Press ·
A smiling Canadian men's tennis player hoists the Swiss Indoors trophy with both hands after his title win over Hubert Hurkacz of Poland.
Felix Auger Aliassime of Montreal reacts to his straight-sets victory over world No. 11 Hubert Hurkacz of Poland in the Swiss Indoors final on Sunday in Basel. This is his first ATP Tour title of the season after winning four tournaments in 2022. (Fabrice Coffrini/AFP via Getty Images)

Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime defeated Poland's Hubert Hurkacz 7-6 (3), 7-6 (5) on Sunday to successfully defend his Swiss Indoors tennis title.

Auger-Aliassime, from Montreal, completed the victory in one hour 52 minutes in Basel.

It was his first ATP Tour title of the season.

The 23-year-old Auger-Aliassime won four tournaments last year and reached a career-high sixth in the world rankings.

But injuries have been a problem at times this season and his ranking fell to No. 19.

The 11th-ranked Hurkacz has won two titles this year.

WATCH | Auger-Aliassime posts straight-sets win in Swiss Indoors final:

Felix Auger-Aliassime successfully defends his Swiss Indoors title

2 hours ago
Duration 3:47
Featured VideoMontreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime beat Hubert Hurkacz of Poland 7-6(3), 7-6(5) to successfully defend his Swiss Indoors title in Basel, Switzerland and claim his first ATP tournament trophy of the year.
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports
Corrections and clarifications|

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

now