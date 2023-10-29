Auger-Aliassime wins 1st ATP title of season, repeating as Swiss Indoors champion

Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime defeated Poland's Hubert Hurkacz 7-6 (3), 7-6 (5) on Sunday to successfully defend his Swiss Indoors tennis title.

Auger-Aliassime, from Montreal, completed the victory in one hour 52 minutes in Basel.

It was his first ATP Tour title of the season.

The 23-year-old Auger-Aliassime won four tournaments last year and reached a career-high sixth in the world rankings.

But injuries have been a problem at times this season and his ranking fell to No. 19.

The 11th-ranked Hurkacz has won two titles this year.

WATCH | Auger-Aliassime posts straight-sets win in Swiss Indoors final: