Auger-Aliassime takes straight-set victory over Querrey to reach Stuttgart Open final
Montreal native faces Croatia's Marin Cilic on Sunday in quest for 1st career ATP title
Felix Auger-Aliassime is back in the final of the Stuttgart Open and will play Marin Cilic after both came through the semifinals on Saturday.
Third-seeded Auger-Aliassime defeated American Sam Querrey 6-4, 7-5, and Cilic progressed when Jurij Rodionov retired due to injury when Cilic was leading 6-3, 1-0.
Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime advances to Stuttgart final:
Former U.S. Open champion Cilic is going for his first title since 2019 at Queen's Club.
Auger-Aliassime will be going for his first title in his eighth final altogether. The Canadian lost the 2019 final in Stuttgart to Matteo Berrettini. On Saturday, he did not face a break point, and hit 13 aces to beat Querrey.
Cilic won both previous meetings with Auger-Aliassime. Sunday's match will be their first meeting on grass.
What a way to reach his second final in Stuttgart!<br><br>Next, he will face former World No. 3 Marin Cilic for his first 🏆.<br><br>Could this be it for Félix? 👀 <a href="https://t.co/V2cmv3fpCf">pic.twitter.com/V2cmv3fpCf</a>—@TennisCanada
