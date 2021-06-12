Skip to Main Content
Tennis·Updated

Auger-Aliassime takes straight-set victory over Querrey to reach Stuttgart Open final

Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime has advanced to the final of the Stuttgart Open with a straight-set 6-4, 7-5 victory over Sam Querrey of the U.S. on Saturday.

Montreal native faces Croatia's Marin Cilic on Sunday in quest for 1st career ATP title

The Associated Press ·
Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime defeated Sam Querrey of the U.S. 6-4, 7-5 to advance to the final of the Stuttgart Open on Saturday. (Marijan Murat/Associated Press )

Felix Auger-Aliassime is back in the final of the Stuttgart Open and will play Marin Cilic after both came through the semifinals on Saturday.

Third-seeded Auger-Aliassime defeated American Sam Querrey 6-4, 7-5, and Cilic progressed when Jurij Rodionov retired due to injury when Cilic was leading 6-3, 1-0.

Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime advances to Stuttgart final:

Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime into Stuttgart final with win over American Querrey

Sports

3 hours ago
1:57
Felix Auger-Aliassime defeated American Sam Querrey 6-4, 7-5 Saturday in the semifinal of Mercedes Cup ATP event in Stuttgart, Germany advancing to his second consecutive final of this tournament. 1:57

Former U.S. Open champion Cilic is going for his first title since 2019 at Queen's Club.

Auger-Aliassime will be going for his first title in his eighth final altogether. The Canadian lost the 2019 final in Stuttgart to Matteo Berrettini. On Saturday, he did not face a break point, and hit 13 aces to beat Querrey.

Cilic won both previous meetings with Auger-Aliassime. Sunday's match will be their first meeting on grass.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversationCreate account

Already have an account?

now