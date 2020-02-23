Felix Auger-Aliassime falls to Stefanos Tsitsipas at Open 13 final

Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime has dropped an ATP Tour final for the second week in a row.

The No. 7 seed from Montreal lost 6-3, 6-4 to No. 2 seed and defending champion Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece in the Open 13 Provence tennis tournament final on Sunday.

The 19-year-old Auger-Aliassime also lost in a tournament final last week in Rotterdam, Netherlands. He is now 0-5 in finals in his career.

The 21-year-old Tsitsipas how has five ATP singles titles on his resume.

Auger-Aliassime has now lost two in a row against Tsitsipas after winning his first five matches against the Greek player (two in the pro ranks, three as juniors).

Tsitsipas saved four of five break points and won 78 per cent of points when he got his first serve in, 11 per cent better than Auger-Aliassime.

Vasek Pospisil claims 7th career doubles title

Meanwhile, Vancouver's Vasek Pospisil captured his seventh career ATP doubles title. Pospisil and Nicolas Mahut of France beat No. 2 seeds Wesley Koolhof of the Netherlands and Nikola Mektic of Croatia 6-4, 6-4 on Sunday.

It was the second title in three events for Pospisil and Mahut but their first appearance since winning the 2016 ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament.

"It was an incredible week," Pospisil said. "Honestly, I thought we played really clean the whole way through from the first round.

"We played really solid. Served well, returned well all week and we had a great energy on the court. That's obviously very important in doubles."

Vasek Pospisil caps off a brilliant February with the doubles title at the <a href="https://twitter.com/Open13?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Open13</a> in Marseille. <br><br>He and Nicolas Mahut defeat No. 2 seeds Koolhof/Maktic 6-3, 6-4 to claim the trophy.<br><br>Congratulations, <a href="https://twitter.com/VasekPospisil?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@VasekPospisil</a>! 🏆<a href="https://t.co/9xO4Nb0ftU">pic.twitter.com/9xO4Nb0ftU</a> —@TennisCanada

Pospisil and Mahut have won eight straight matches together, their lone defeat coming in 2015 in their doubles debut in Rotterdam. They didn't drop a set in this event.

This marked Mahut's third title at Marseille. He won with Edouard Roger-Vasselin in 2012 and Julien Benneteau in 2017.

"It is always special to win a tournament at home." said Mahut. "When you have the chance to play with a good partner like Vasek, it is a great opportunity.

"I am really happy about this win."

This is Pospisil's first ATP Tour doubles title since claiming the Rotterdam trophy with Mahut in 2016.

"It's a pleasure playing with Nico, I think he's the best doubles player in the world, in my opinion," said Pospisil. "[He has] the best volleys and he's also a really good guy.

"I think we just have a great time on the court and we are a great team."