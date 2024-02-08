Content
Auger-Aliassime knocked out of Marseille tournament in 2nd round

Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime was eliminated in the second round of the Open 13 Provence tournament on Thursday after dropping a 6-4, 6-4 decision to China's Zhang Zhizhen.

Canadian eliminated in straight sets by China's Zhang Zhizhen

The Canadian Press ·
A tennis player in a green shirt hits a shot.
Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime, seen above in January, fell in straight sets to China's Zhang Zhizhen in the second round of the Open 13 Provence tournament on Thursday in Marseille, France. (Asanka Brendon Ratnayake/The Canadian Press/AP)

Auger-Aliassime, the No. 7 seed from Montreal, fell in one hour 28 minutes.

Zhang, ranked 50th in the world, converted three of four break-point opportunities. He took advantage of a mediocre serving performance by the Canadian, who won 67 per cent of first-serve points and 42 per cent of second-serve points.

The only other Canadian entered in the ATP 250 tournament, Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., was eliminated in the first round.

