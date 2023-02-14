Auger-Aliassime begins title defence with win at Rotterdam Open
Felix Auger-Aliassime's title defence at the Rotterdam Open got off to a fast start Tuesday. The Montreal native needed just one hour 22 minutes to oust Italy's Lorenzo Sonego 6-2, 6-3 in the first round.
Montreal native defeats Italy's Lorenzo Sonego in straight sets
Felix Auger-Aliassime's title defence at the Rotterdam Open got off to a fast start Tuesday.
The Montreal native needed just one hour 22 minutes to oust Italy's Lorenzo Sonego 6-2, 6-3 in the first round.
Auger-Aliassime fired 13 aces and 21 winners, including an 86 per cent rate on first-serve points.
The 22-year-old also went 3-for-3 on break point opportunities as he set up a second-round clash with France's Gregoire Barrere.
Auger-Aliassime claimed his first career title at the 2022 Rotterdam Open.
It was the first of four tournaments he went on to win last season, claiming the Firenze, European and Swiss Indoors Opens consecutively later in the year.
WATCH | Auger-Aliassime opens title defence with convincing victory:
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?