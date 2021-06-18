Skip to Main Content
Auger-Aliassime cruises into semifinals with straight-set win at Halle Open

Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime is heading to the semifinals of the ATP Tour 500 grass-court event after defeating American qualifier Marcos Giron in straight sets.

Montreal native will next play either France's Ugo Humbert

The Canadian Press ·
Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada defeated American qualifier Marcos Giron 6-3, 6-2 in the quarterfinals of the ATP Tour 500 grass-court event on Friday. (Thomas F. Starke/Getty Images)

Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime is heading to the semifinals of the Halle Open.

Auger-Aliassime, from Montreal, downed American qualifier Marcos Giron 6-3, 6-2 in quarterfinal play at the ATP Tour 500 grass-court event on Friday.

The Canadian won 93 per cent of points when he got his first serve in (28-of-30) and saved the lone break point against him.

Auger-Aliassime, ranked 21st in the world, converted on all three of his break-point opportunities against the world No. 75.

WATCH | Auger-Aliassime breezes into semifinals:

Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime into semis at Halle Open

5 hours ago
2:38
Felix Auger-Aliassime of Montreal defeated American Marcos Giron 6-3, 6-2 Friday in quarterfinal action at the Halle Open ATP event in Germany. 2:38

Auger-Aliassime will face France's Ugo Humbert — who beat American Sebastian Korda 6-2, 6-7 (5), 6-4 — in the semifinals on Saturday. 

The Canadian's run at the tournament included a win over Swiss legend Roger Federer in the second round.

No. 4 seed Andrey Rublev of Russia faces qualifier Nikoloz Basilashvili of Georgia in the other semifinal.

Auger-Aliassime made it to the final of the Stuttgart Open last week, falling against Marin Cilic. He is 0-8 for his career in ATP Tour finals.

Meanwhile, Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., was scheduled to face American Frances Tiafoe in the quarterfinals of the Queen's Club grass-court tournament later Friday.

