Auger-Aliassime cruises into semifinals with straight-set win at Halle Open
Montreal native will next play either France's Ugo Humbert
Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime is heading to the semifinals of the Halle Open.
Auger-Aliassime, from Montreal, downed American qualifier Marcos Giron 6-3, 6-2 in quarterfinal play at the ATP Tour 500 grass-court event on Friday.
The Canadian won 93 per cent of points when he got his first serve in (28-of-30) and saved the lone break point against him.
Auger-Aliassime, ranked 21st in the world, converted on all three of his break-point opportunities against the world No. 75.
WATCH | Auger-Aliassime breezes into semifinals:
Auger-Aliassime will face France's Ugo Humbert — who beat American Sebastian Korda 6-2, 6-7 (5), 6-4 — in the semifinals on Saturday.
The Canadian's run at the tournament included a win over Swiss legend Roger Federer in the second round.
No. 4 seed Andrey Rublev of Russia faces qualifier Nikoloz Basilashvili of Georgia in the other semifinal.
Auger-Aliassime made it to the final of the Stuttgart Open last week, falling against Marin Cilic. He is 0-8 for his career in ATP Tour finals.
Meanwhile, Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., was scheduled to face American Frances Tiafoe in the quarterfinals of the Queen's Club grass-court tournament later Friday.
