Auger-Aliassime comes from behind for 1st-round victory in Montpellier
21st-ranked Montrealer defeats No. 97 Damir Dzumhur 6-7 (5), 6-2, 6-2
Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime advanced to the second round of the Open Sud de France on Tuesday with a 6-7 (5), 6-2, 6-2 win over qualifier Damir Dzumhur of Bosnia and Herzegovina.
Auger-Aliassime is seeded fifth at the ATP Tour 250 tennis tournament, played on an indoor hardcourt surface.
The Canadian came back from double break point in the final game to cement the victory.
It was the first meeting between Auger-Aliassime, ranked No. 21 in the world, and No. 97 Dzumhur.
Auger-Aliassime had 11 aces in the match and converted six of his 14 break-point opportunities. He also faced six break points, saving four of them.
In Wednesday's action, third seed Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., takes on Vancouver's Vasek Pospisil in a second-round match.
Auger-Aliassime will face France's Pierre-Hugues Herbert, ranked 67th in the world, in the second round on Thursday.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.