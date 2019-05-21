Canada's Auger-Aliassime advances to Lyon Open quarter-finals
Fires 10 aces in straight-sets victory over Australia's John Millman
Montreal teen Felix Auger-Aliassime is through to the quarter-finals of the Lyon Open tennis tournament after posting a 7-6 (3), 7-5 win over Australia's John Millman on Tuesday in France.
Auger-Aliassime, seeded fourth at the clay-court tournament, had 10 aces in the match and saved all five break points he faced. He had eight break-point opportunities but only converted one.
American Steve Johnson will face Auger-Aliassime in the quarter-finals. It will be the first meeting between the two players.
Auger-Aliassime, 18, improved his record on clay this year to 10-8. The main draw of the French Open begins Sunday.
Third seed Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., was scheduled to face France's Ugo Humbert in second-round action Wednesday, while qualifier Steven Diez of Toronto was set to face Jo-Wilfried Tsonga of France.
