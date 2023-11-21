Injured Auger-Aliassime out of Davis Cup Finals for defending champion Canada

Milos Raonic and Gabriel Diallo will get the singles match assignments for Canada's quarterfinal tie against Finland on Tuesday at the Davis Cup Finals in Malaga, Spain.

A Tennis Canada spokesman says Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime, who clinched the victory for Canada in last year's final against Australia, is not available due to a lower-body issue.

Auger-Aliassime is the lone Canadian singles player in the top-100 of the world rankings at No. 29.

Raonic, from Thornhill, Ont., will open against Patrick Kaukovalta at the Martin Carpena Arena, while Diallo, from Montreal, will play Otto Virtanen.

Vasek Pospisil of Vernon, B.C., and Alexis Galarneau of Laval, Que., are tabbed to play doubles against Harri Heliovaara and Patrik Niklas-Salminen.

Pospisil, who has a 31-24 career record in Davis Cup play, won all four of his matches in the group stage this year.

Denis Shapovalov, who won his singles match to help Canada to its title win a year ago, has battled knee issues this season and is not on the roster.

WATCH | Canada advances to Davis Cup Final 8 on Galarneau victory:

Canada through to Davis Cup Final 8 with Galarneau's victory Duration 1:46 Featured Video The Laval native defeated Chile's Alejandro Tabilo 6-3, 7-6(5) in the opening rubber, putting Canada ahead in the series and clinching the country a spot in the next stage of the Davis Cup.

Canada beat Finland 4-1 on outdoor clay in their only previous Davis Cup matchup in 1966 in Helsinki, Finland.

The last country to win two straight Davis Cup crowns was the Czech Republic in 2012 and 2013.

Canada showed its depth in the group stage in mid-September as Galarneau and Diallo teamed with Pospisil in wins over Chile, host Italy and Sweden in Bologna, Italy.

Finland, meanwhile, upset the United States and Croatia to secure its first appearance in this knockout stage of the top team event in men's tennis.

The winner of the Canada-Finland matchup will play the Czech Republic or Australia in Friday's semifinals. The final is scheduled for Sunday.

In other Final 8 ties, Serbia will play Britain and Italy will face the Netherlands.

WATCH | Canada captures 1st-ever Davis Cup in 2022: