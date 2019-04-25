Felix Auger-Aliassime knocked out by Kei Nishikori at Barcelona Open
No. 16 ranked Montreal native loses in straight sets to Japanese star
Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime has been eliminated at the Barcelona Open.
The No. 16 seed from Montreal lost 6-1, 6-3 to No. 4 seed Kei Nishikori of Japan in the third round of the ATP Tour 500 clay-court event on Thursday.
Auger-Aliassime won just 54 per cent of his points on first serve, well below Nishikori's 69 per-cent success rate.
The 18-year-old Montreal native had chances, but failed to capitalize on five of six break-point opportunities.
Since Auger-Aliassime and fellow Canadian Denis Shapovalov advanced to the semifinals of the Miami Open ATP Tour Masters 1000 hard-court event last month, the young players haven't had the same success.
Shapovalov has lost his last two matches, while Auger-Aliassime is 1-2 in the European clay-court season.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.