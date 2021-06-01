Skip to Main Content
Tennis·ROUNDUP

Auger-Aliassime follows fellow Canadian Andreescu out of French Open in 1st round

Felix Auger-Aliassime of Montreal is out of the French Open after suffering a first-round loss. The No. 20 seed was defeated 6-3, 7-6 (8), 4-6, 6-4 by Italian Andreas Seppi on Tuesday at the clay-court Grand Slam.

20th seed won only 2 of 12 break points against the 98th-ranked Andreas Seppi

The Canadian Press ·
Montreal's Felix Auger Aliassime plays a backhand against Andreas Seppi of Italy in his opening round match Tuesday at the French Open. The 98th-ranked Seppi prevailed 6-3, 7-6 (8), 4-6, 6-4 at the clay-court Grand Slam. (Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Auger-Aliassime won just two of 12 break points against the 98th-ranked Seppi.

The Canadian has now lost in the opening round of the French Open the past two years, his only appearances in the main draw of the tournament.

WATCH | Auger-Aliassime drops opening match to 98th-ranked Italian:

Auger-Aliassime eliminated in 1st round of French Open

Sports

3 hours ago
1:53
Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime fell 6-3, 7-6, 4-6, 6-4 to Italian Andreas Seppi at Roland Garros on Tuesday. 1:53
Auger-Aliassime became the second seeded Canadian to lose in as many days. No. 6 seed Bianca Andreescu of Mississauga, Ont., lost her first-round match on Monday.

The result leaves just one Canadian, Leylah Annie Fernandez of Laval, Que., in the singles draws.

Fernandez faces No. 23 seed Madison Keys of the U.S. on Wednesday.

Kvitova hurts ankle, out of tourney

Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova says on Instagram that she has pulled out of the French Open because of an ankle injury.

Kvitova says she fell and hurt her ankle during "post-match press requirements" after her first-round victory.

She calls it "incredibly bad luck" and hopes to recover in time for the grass-court season.

Wimbledon, the Grand Slam tournament she won in 2011 and 2014, begins June 28.

The 11th-seeded Kvitova saved a match point before coming back to beat Greet Minnen 6-7 (3), 7-6 (5), 6-1 on Sunday at Roland Garros. She was a semifinalist in Paris in 2012 and 2020.

Injured Barty avoids 1st-round exit

Top-ranked Ashleigh Barty overcame a strong challenge from Bernarda Pera to win her first match at Roland Garros since she claimed the 2019 French Open title.

Barty played with her left thigh bandaged and struggled before getting medical treatment at the start of the deciding set. Barty improved and eventually made the most of Pera's lack of consistency to win 6-4, 3-6, 6-2.

Barty says "I just keep fighting. I just keep trying."

Barty won in Paris two years ago and decided not to defend her title last year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

In other action Tuesday:

  • Seventh-seeded Andrey Rublev has lost in the first round, dropping a 6-3, 7-6 (6), 4-6, 3-6, 6-4 decision to Germany's player Jan-Lennard Struff. It's Rublev's earliest exit from the tourney since his 2017 debut.

WATCH | Osaka pulls out of French Open citing battle with depression, anxiety:

Naomi Osaka pulls out of French Open citing mental health concerns

The National

15 hours ago
1:58
Tennis star Naomi Osaka has pulled out of the French Open citing an ongoing battle with depression and social anxiety. Osaka had previously said she wouldn’t do any press conferences during the tournament because of mental health concerns. 1:58
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices

now