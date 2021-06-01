Auger-Aliassime follows fellow Canadian Andreescu out of French Open in 1st round
20th seed won only 2 of 12 break points against the 98th-ranked Andreas Seppi
Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime is out of the French Open after suffering a first-round loss.
The No. 20 seed, from Montreal, lost 6-3, 7-6 (8), 4-6, 6-4 to Italian Andreas Seppi on Tuesday at the clay-court Grand Slam.
Auger-Aliassime won just two of 12 break points against the 98th-ranked Seppi.
The Canadian has now lost in the opening round of the French Open the past two years, his only appearances in the main draw of the tournament.
WATCH | Auger-Aliassime drops opening match to 98th-ranked Italian:
The result leaves just one Canadian, Leylah Annie Fernandez of Laval, Que., in the singles draws.
Fernandez faces No. 23 seed Madison Keys of the U.S. on Wednesday.
Kvitova hurts ankle, out of tourney
Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova says on Instagram that she has pulled out of the French Open because of an ankle injury.
Kvitova says she fell and hurt her ankle during "post-match press requirements" after her first-round victory.
Wimbledon, the Grand Slam tournament she won in 2011 and 2014, begins June 28.
The 11th-seeded Kvitova saved a match point before coming back to beat Greet Minnen 6-7 (3), 7-6 (5), 6-1 on Sunday at Roland Garros. She was a semifinalist in Paris in 2012 and 2020.
Injured Barty avoids 1st-round exit
Top-ranked Ashleigh Barty overcame a strong challenge from Bernarda Pera to win her first match at Roland Garros since she claimed the 2019 French Open title.
Barty says "I just keep fighting. I just keep trying."
Barty won in Paris two years ago and decided not to defend her title last year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
In other action Tuesday:
- Seventh-seeded Andrey Rublev has lost in the first round, dropping a 6-3, 7-6 (6), 4-6, 3-6, 6-4 decision to Germany's player Jan-Lennard Struff. It's Rublev's earliest exit from the tourney since his 2017 debut.
WATCH | Osaka pulls out of French Open citing battle with depression, anxiety:
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversationCreate account
Already have an account?