Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Tennis·New

Smooth-serving Auger-Aliassime downs Frenchman Halys in 1st round at Marseille

Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime advanced to the second round of the Open 13 Provence tennis tournament with a 6-2, 7-5 win over French wild-card Quentin Halys on Wednesday in Marseille, France.

Canadian fires 8 aces in straight-sets win, will face China's Zhang Zhizhen in Round 2

The Canadian Press ·
Canadian men's tennis player follows threw on a serve at the ASB Classic on Jan. 10, 2024 in Auckland, New Zealand.
Felix Auger-Aliassime of Montreal won 80 per cent of his service points, including an impressive 93 per cent (27 of 29) on first serve, in Wednesday's opening-round, straight-sets victory over French wild-card Quentin Halys in Marseille, France. (Phil Walter/Getty Images/File)

Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime advanced to the second round of the Open 13 Provence tennis tournament with a 6-2, 7-5 win over French wild-card Quentin Halys on Wednesday in Marseille, France.

Montreal's Auger-Aliassime, seeded seventh in Marseille, excelled on serve. He won 80 per cent of his service points, including an impressive 93 per cent (27 of 29) on first serve.

"I think I started the perfect way, hitting my targets and being aggressive, keeping him on defence and without much time," Auger-Aliassime said. "So it was the perfect start and then he was serving too good in the second set until I got lucky with a double fault.

"I was trying to put pressure on him whenever I had a second serve [to return]. I think I played a very complete match."

Halys fired 10 aces in the match, compared to eight for Auger-Aliassime. But while the Frenchman showed he could match the Canadian's power, he was a distant second in accuracy converting just 56 per cent of service points.

WATCH | Auger-Aliassime picks up 8th win in 11 matches in Marseille:

Felix Auger-Aliassime breezes into the Round of 16 in Marseille

3 hours ago
Duration 2:54
Number seven seed Felix Auger-Aliassime of Montreal made short work of local favourite Quentin Halys, 6-2, 7-5, to advance at the Open 13 in Marseille, France.

Auger-Aliassime saved the only break point he faced while converting three of five break points against Halys.

The world No. 28, a two-time finalist in Marseille, improved his career record at the tournament to 8-3.

"I love playing well here. I have great memories," Auger-Aliassime said. "Twice a finalist, so obviously I've won some matches here but didn't go all the way to the end. Let's see if I can be part of another final here, but the week is so young and there is still a lot of tennis to play."

Auger-Aliassime, who is coming off a run to the semifinals last week in Montpellier, France, will face world No. 50 Zhang Zhizhen of China in the second round.

WATCH | Auger-Aliassime reaches semifinals at recent tourney in :

Felix Auger-Aliassime advances to Open Sud de France semifinals

5 days ago
Duration 2:37
Number three seed Felix Auger-Aliassime of Montreal downed wild-card Harold Mayot of France 7-5, 6-1, to reach the semifinals of the Open Sud de France in Montpellier.
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports
Corrections and clarifications|

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

Get up to speed on what's happening in sports. Delivered weekdays.

...

The next issue of The Buzzer will soon be in your inbox.

Discover all CBC newsletters in the Subscription Centre.opens new window

now