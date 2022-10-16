Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Canada's Auger-Aliassime captures 2nd career title at Firenze Open

Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime defeated J.J. Wolf 6-4, 6-4 to win his second ATP Tour trophy at the Firenze Open on Sunday.

Montreal native set to move to No. 10 in world ranking following victory in Italy

The Canadian Press ·
Felix Auger-Aliassime of Montreal, seen in a previous match, won the Firenze Open in Florence, Italy, on Sunday to clinch his second career ATP Tour title. (Mathieu Belanger/Tennis Canada)

The Montreal native fired 11 aces, the last of which he won the one-hour-41-minute match with. Auger-Aliassime, the top seed in the tournament, won 85 per cent of his first-serve points.

WATCH l Auger-Aliassime secures Firenze Open with straight-sets victory:

Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime wins Firenze Open

2 hours ago
Duration 1:50
Auger-Aliassime picks up his second win of the year with a straight sets victory in Italy.

He closed the tournament only having lost his serve four times in four matches.

After receiving a bye into the second round, Auger-Aliassime defeated Oscar Otte, Brandon Nakashima and Lorenzo Musetti en route to the title match. His win over Otte was his lone victory that went further than two sets.

The 22-year-old, currently ranked 13th in the world, is set to move to No. 10 by Monday following his title win.

Auger-Aliassime had also won the Rotterdam Open in February.

