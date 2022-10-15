Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Tennis·Updated

Canada's Auger-Aliassime cruises past Musetti to reach Firenze Open final

Top-seeded Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime cruised into the men's singles final at the Firenze Open with a straight-sets semifinal win over third-seeded Italian Lorenzo Musetti on Saturday in Florence, Italy.

Top seed from Montreal will face American J.J. Wolf on Sunday

Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime, seen during the U.S. Open in August, advanced to the men's singles final at the Firenze Open with a 6-2, 6-3 win over third-seeded Italian Lorenzo Musetti on Saturday in Florence, Italy. (Julia Nikhinson/The Associated Press)

The 22-year-old from Montreal won the match 6-2, 6-3 and will face American J.J. Wolf in the final.

Aliassime took control of the opening set, hitting 85 per cent on his first serves while registering two service breaks. He continued his domination in the second, finishing up with eight aces while hitting on 88 per cent of his first serves.

Musetti was a stellar 83 per cent on first serves but was broken three times overall by the Canadian on seven attempts. Aliassime also won 60 points, compared to 43 for his opponent and captured nine service game while Musetti had five.

WATCH | Aliassime claims straight-sets win over Musetti in Firenze Open semis:

Auger-Aliassime beats Italian favourite to reach final in Florence

32 minutes ago
Duration 2:12
Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime advanced to his 11th-career ATP final after beating Lorenzo Musetti 6-2, 6-3.

"We started the match really good, at a very high level," Auger-Aliassime said. "He was playing amazing tennis and I thought, `I'm going to need to play my best tennis in order to win.'

"That's what I did tonight, I played very complete tennis."

Wolf dispatched Sweden's Mikael Ymer 6-4, 6-4 in their semifinal contest Saturday.

"I haven't been in a final before. I'm just going to keep working on the things I've been working on and not worry about the result," Wolf said.

Florence is hosting a tour-level event for the first time since 1994.

With files from The Associated Press

