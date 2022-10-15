Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Tennis

Canada's Auger-Aliassime tops Nakashima to advance to Firenze Open semifinals

Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime booked his ticket to the semifinals with a 6-3, 6-4 win over American Brandon Nakashima at the Firenze Open on Friday in Florence, Italy.

Montreal native will next face 3rd-seeded Lorenzo Musetti of Italy on Saturday

The Canadian Press ·
Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime, seen during the Laver Cup last month, punched his ticket to the semifinals of the Firenze Open with a 6-3, 6-4 win over American Brandon Nakashima on Friday in Florence, Italy. (Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

The Montreal native fired seven aces, nailed 23 winners and won 90 per cent of his first-serve points in the one-hour 29-minute match.

Auger-Aliassime, 22, also saved two of three break points, while breaking on three of his five opportunities.

The top seed in the tournament will next face third-seeded Lorenzo Musetti in the semifinals on Saturday.

After receiving a bye into the second round, Auger-Aliassime moved past Oscar Otte in three sets on Thursday before taking on Nakashima.

It is the fifth time the world No. 13 Auger-Aliassime has reached a semifinal in a tour-level tournament this season.

WATCH | Auger-Aliassime reaches semis at Firenze Open:

Auger-Aliassime into semis at Firenze Open

3 hours ago
Duration 1:44
Félix Auger-Aliassime defeated American Brandon Nakashima 6-3, 6-4 convincingly to land a semi-final spot at the Firenze Open.
