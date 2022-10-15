Canada's Auger-Aliassime tops Nakashima to advance to Firenze Open semifinals

Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime booked his ticket to the semifinals with a 6-3, 6-4 win over American Brandon Nakashima at the Firenze Open on Friday in Florence, Italy.

The Montreal native fired seven aces, nailed 23 winners and won 90 per cent of his first-serve points in the one-hour 29-minute match.

Auger-Aliassime, 22, also saved two of three break points, while breaking on three of his five opportunities.

The top seed in the tournament will next face third-seeded Lorenzo Musetti in the semifinals on Saturday.

After receiving a bye into the second round, Auger-Aliassime moved past Oscar Otte in three sets on Thursday before taking on Nakashima.

It is the fifth time the world No. 13 Auger-Aliassime has reached a semifinal in a tour-level tournament this season.

