Tennis

Canada's Auger-Aliassime holds off Otte to reach Firenze Open quarter-finals

Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime is through to the quarter-finals at the Firenze Open after topping Germany's Oscar Otte 6-4, 6(2)-7, 6-2 in the round of 16 on Thursday.

Montreal, Que., native will take on 8th-seeded American Brandon Nakashima

The Associated Press ·
Felix Auger-Aliassime defeated Germany's Oscar Otte 6-4, 6-7 (2), 6-2 at the Firenze Open on Thursday in Florence, Italy to advance to the quarter-finals. (Peter van den Berg/USA TODAY Sports)

The 22-year-old Montrealer hit 13 aces and 42 winners across the two-hour 29-minute match in Florence, Italy.

Auger-Aliassime saved four of six break points while Otte, ranked 55th in the world, saved five of 10.

The Canadian comes into the hardcourt tournament as the No. 1 seed and will face eighth-seeded American Brandon Nakashima in the quarter-finals.

Ranked 13th in the world, Auger-Aliassime beat Novak Djokovic to help Team World beat Team Europe in the Laver Cup last month.

The other quarter-final matchups will see hometown favourite Lorenzo Musetti face American Mackenzie McDonald, the seventh-seeded Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan take on American J.J. Wolf, and Swedish qualifier Mikael Ymer go up against Spain's Roberto Carballes Baena.

WATCH | Auger-Aliassime advances to quarters:

Auger-Aliassime advances at Firenze Open

2 hours ago
Duration 2:03
Félix Auger-Aliassime defeated Germany's Oscar Otte 6-4, 6-7(2), 6-2 Thursday at the Firenze Open in Florence, Italy.
Related Stories

