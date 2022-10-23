Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Tennis·Breaking

Auger-Aliassime wins European Open final for back-to-back ATP Tour titles

Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime won his second consecutive ATP tennis final after beating American Sebastian Korda 6-3, 6-4 in Sunday's final of the ATP 250 European Open in Antwerp, Belgium.

The Canadian Press ·
Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime is shown in action at the ATP European Open Tennis tournament in Antwerp. The Montreal native won his second final in back-to-back weekends on Sunday. (Kristof Van Accom/AFP via Getty Images)

The Montreal native hit seven aces, five of which came in the opening set, and won 85 per cent of his first-serve points in the one hour, 25-minute match.

Auger-Aliassime, 22, saved two of Korda's four break point chances while converting on both of his own opportunities.

WATCH | Auger-Aliassime wins European Open for 2nd consecutive ATP Tour title:

Auger Aliassime wins European Open for 2nd consecutive ATP Tour title

30 minutes ago
Duration 3:21
The Canadian, who is the world No. 10, entered the tournament following a title victory at the Firenze Open last Sunday.

He is now up to three ATP Tour titles for his career, having also won the Rotterdam Open in February.

 

With files from CBC Sports

