Auger-Aliassime wins European Open final for back-to-back ATP Tour titles

Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime defeated Sebastian Korda of the United States 6-3, 6-4 to claim his second consecutive ATP Tour title win at the European Open on Sunday.

The Montreal native hit seven aces, five of which came in the opening set, and won 85 per cent of his first-serve points in the one hour, 25-minute match.

Auger-Aliassime, 22, saved two of Korda's four break point chances while converting on both of his own opportunities.

WATCH | Auger-Aliassime wins European Open for 2nd consecutive ATP Tour title:

Auger Aliassime wins European Open for 2nd consecutive ATP Tour title Duration 3:21 Montreal's Felix Auger Aliassime defeated Sebastian Korda of the United States 6-3, 6-4 in the final. The young Canadian star previously won the Firenze Open last weekend.

The Canadian, who is the world No. 10, entered the tournament following a title victory at the Firenze Open last Sunday.

He is now up to three ATP Tour titles for his career, having also won the Rotterdam Open in February.