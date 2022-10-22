Auger-Aliassime to play for back-to-back ATP Tour title wins in European Open final
Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime has reached his second consecutive ATP tennis final after beating Richard Gasquet of France, 7-6 (2), 7-6 (3) in Saturday's semifinals of the ATP 250 European Open in Antwerp, Belgium.
Montreal native faces American Sebastian Korda on Sunday in Antwerp, Belgium
The 22-year-old from Montreal edged Richard Gasquet of France, 7-6 (2), 7-6 (3) in Saturday's semifinals of the ATP 250 European Open in Antwerp, Belgium.
The second-seeded Auger-Aliassime will play American Sebastian Korda for his third ATP title on Sunday at 10 a.m. ET. Korda defeated Dominic Thiem of Austria in Saturday's other semifinal.
Auger-Aliassime is coming off his second ATP Tour victory last weekend at the Firenze Open, where he defeated J.J. Wolf of the U.S. in the final.
