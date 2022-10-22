Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Auger-Aliassime to play for back-to-back ATP Tour title wins in European Open final

Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime has reached his second consecutive ATP tennis final after beating Richard Gasquet of France, 7-6 (2), 7-6 (3) in Saturday's semifinals of the ATP 250 European Open in Antwerp, Belgium.

Montreal native faces American Sebastian Korda on Sunday in Antwerp, Belgium

The Canadian Press ·
Felix Auger-Aliassime of Montreal will play for his third ATP Tour title on Sunday morning at the European Open in Antwerp, Belgium. The second-seeded Canadian faces Sebastian Korda of the United States after defeating Frenchman Richard Gasquet on Saturday. (Kristof Van Accom/Belga Mag/AFP via Getty Images)

The 22-year-old from Montreal edged Richard Gasquet of France, 7-6 (2), 7-6 (3) in Saturday's semifinals of the ATP 250 European Open in Antwerp, Belgium.

The second-seeded Auger-Aliassime will play American Sebastian Korda for his third ATP title on Sunday at 10 a.m. ET. Korda defeated Dominic Thiem of Austria in Saturday's other semifinal.

Auger-Aliassime is coming off his second ATP Tour victory last weekend at the Firenze Open, where he defeated J.J. Wolf of the U.S. in the final.

WATCH | Auger-Aliassime advances to European Open semifinals:

Auger-Aliassime rallies into semifinal spot in Antwerp

22 hours ago
Duration 1:56
Felix Auger-Aliassime of Montreal rallied to defeat Dan Evans of Great Britain 4-6, 7-6 (4), 6-2 to book a spot in the European Open semifinals.
