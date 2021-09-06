Auger-Aliassime cruises to possible all-Canadian semifinal in Stockholm
Denis Shapovalov set to face French opponent in quarters later Thursday
Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime advanced to the semifinal of the Stockholm Open with a 6-4, 6-3 win over Botic van de Zandschlup of the Netherlands on Thursday.
Auger-Aliassime had 11 aces, won 82 per cent of first serve points and saved the only break point he faced. He had 12 break point chances against Van de Zandschlup, converting three.
Win No. 100 on the ATP Tour 🙌<br><br>Congratulations, 🇨🇦 <a href="https://twitter.com/felixtennis?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@felixtennis</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/StockholmOpen?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#StockholmOpen</a> <a href="https://t.co/BQg6oL52J1">pic.twitter.com/BQg6oL52J1</a>—@atptour
Auger-Aliassime's win set up a possible all-Canadian semifinal at the ATP 250 event. Defending champion Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., was set to face France's Arthur Rinderknech later Thursday, with the winner taking on Auger-Aliassime on Friday.
