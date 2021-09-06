Skip to Main Content
Auger-Aliassime cruises to possible all-Canadian semifinal in Stockholm

Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime advanced to the semifinal of the Stockholm Open with a 6-4, 6-3 win over Botic van de Zandschlup of the Netherlands on Thursday.

Denis Shapovalov set to face French opponent in quarters later Thursday

Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada, pictured at the U.S. Open, is moving on to the semifinals in Stockholm. (Frank Franklin II/The Associated Press)

Auger-Aliassime had 11 aces, won 82 per cent of first serve points and saved the only break point he faced. He had 12 break point chances against Van de Zandschlup, converting three.

Auger-Aliassime's win set up a possible all-Canadian semifinal at the ATP 250 event. Defending champion Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., was set to face France's Arthur Rinderknech later Thursday, with the winner taking on Auger-Aliassime on Friday.

