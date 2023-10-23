Content
Tennis

World No. 19 Auger-Aliassime headlines Canadian roster for Davis Cup Finals in Spain

Felix Auger-Aliassime will be joined by Milos Raonic, Vasek Pospisil, Gabriel Diallo and Alexis Galarneau on the Canadian roster for the Final 8 stage of the Davis Cup Finals in late November. Canada beat Australia 2-0 last year for its first title win.

Canada will try to become 1st country to repeat as champion since Czechs in 2013

The Canadian Press ·
Canadian men's tennis player holds his racket with two hands to return a shot during a match.
Felix Auger-Aliassime, who's 19th in the men's world rankings, fronts Canada's roster for the Nov. 21-26 Davis Cup Final 8 stage in Malaga, Spain. He won a singles match last year to help the Canadians to their first title victory since the event's debut in 1900. (Lee/Getty Images/File)

Felix Auger-Aliassime headlines the Canadian roster for the upcoming Final 8 stage of the Davis Cup Finals.

Tennis Canada says the 19th-ranked Montrealer will be joined Milos Raonic of Thornhill, Ont., Vasek Pospisil of Vernon, B.C., Gabriel Diallo of Montreal and Alexis Galarneau of Laval, Que.

Frank Dancevic of Niagara Falls, Ont., will serve as captain for the Nov. 21-26 competition in Malaga, Spain.

Canada defeated Australia 2-0 in 2022 to win the Davis Cup for the first time since the event's debut in 1900.

The last country to win two straight Davis Cup crowns was the Czech Republic in 2012 and 2013.

Auger-Aliassime and Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., won their singles matches to give Canada the victory. Shapovalov has battled knee issues this season.

WATCH | Canada advances to Davis Cup Final 8 on Galarneau victory:

Canada through to Davis Cup Final 8 with Galarneau's victory

1 month ago
Duration 1:46
Featured VideoThe Laval native defeated Chile's Alejandro Tabilo 6-3, 7-6(5) in the opening rubber, putting Canada ahead in the series and clinching the country a spot in the next stage of the Davis Cup.

Canada will begins its Final 8 stage against Finland on Nov. 21.

In other Final 8 ties, Serbia will play Britain, the Czech Republic will meet Australia and Italy will face the Netherlands.

Canada showed its depth in the group stage in mid-September as Galarneau and Diallo teamed with Pospisil in wins over Chile, host Italy and Sweden in Bologna, Italy.

Finland, meanwhile, upset the United States and Croatia to secure its first appearance in this knockout stage of the top team event in men's tennis.

The winner of the Canada-Finland tie will play either Australia or the Czech Republic in the semifinals. The Czechs were the only team to post an unbeaten 9-0 record in the group stage.

Canada beat Finland 4-1 on outdoor clay in their only previous Davis Cup matchup in 1966 in Helsinki, Finland.

WATCH | Canada captures 1st-ever Davis Cup:

Canada captures 1st-ever Davis Cup in tennis

11 months ago
Duration 2:09
Featured VideoIn a historic win over Australia, Canada claimed its first Davis Cup in the tournament known as the world championship of tennis.

With files from The Associated Press

