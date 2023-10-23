World No. 19 Auger-Aliassime headlines Canadian roster for Davis Cup Finals in Spain

Felix Auger-Aliassime headlines the Canadian roster for the upcoming Final 8 stage of the Davis Cup Finals.

Tennis Canada says the 19th-ranked Montrealer will be joined Milos Raonic of Thornhill, Ont., Vasek Pospisil of Vernon, B.C., Gabriel Diallo of Montreal and Alexis Galarneau of Laval, Que.

Frank Dancevic of Niagara Falls, Ont., will serve as captain for the Nov. 21-26 competition in Malaga, Spain.

Canada defeated Australia 2-0 in 2022 to win the Davis Cup for the first time since the event's debut in 1900.

The last country to win two straight Davis Cup crowns was the Czech Republic in 2012 and 2013.

Auger-Aliassime and Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., won their singles matches to give Canada the victory. Shapovalov has battled knee issues this season.

Canada will begins its Final 8 stage against Finland on Nov. 21.

In other Final 8 ties, Serbia will play Britain, the Czech Republic will meet Australia and Italy will face the Netherlands.

Canada showed its depth in the group stage in mid-September as Galarneau and Diallo teamed with Pospisil in wins over Chile, host Italy and Sweden in Bologna, Italy.

Finland, meanwhile, upset the United States and Croatia to secure its first appearance in this knockout stage of the top team event in men's tennis.

The winner of the Canada-Finland tie will play either Australia or the Czech Republic in the semifinals. The Czechs were the only team to post an unbeaten 9-0 record in the group stage.

Canada beat Finland 4-1 on outdoor clay in their only previous Davis Cup matchup in 1966 in Helsinki, Finland.

