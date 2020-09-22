Felix Auger-Aliassime advances to 2nd round in Hamburg
World No. 21 gives up just 4 points on serve in straight-set win
Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime advanced to the second-round of the Hamburg Open clay-court tennis tournament with a 6-2, 7-6 (2) win over Italian Lorenzo Sonego on Tuesday.
The 20-year-old dominated the first set in a match that lasted one hour 47 minutes, giving up just four points on serve.
The world No. 21 had a tougher time in the second set, saving two break points in the 11th game before finally winning the set in a tiebreaker.
Auger-Aliassime will next face Kazakhstan's Alexander Bublik, who defeated Spain's Albert Ramos-Vinolas 6-2, 7-6 (5) on Tuesday.
WATCH | Auger-Aliassime victorious in Hamburg opening round:
Auger-Aliassime has had mixed results since returning to competition after COVID-19 caused the ATP Tour to take a months-long hiatus. After making the round of 16 at the U.S. Open, Auger-Aliassime was eliminated in his first game last week in Rome.
He is seeded 20th in the men's draw at the French Open, which starts Sunday.
