Felix Auger-Aliassime advances to final of Tashkent Challenger
Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime has reached the final of the Tashkent Challenger. The 18-year-old from Montreal downed Egor Gerasimov of Belarus 6-4, 7-6 (4) in a semifinal on Friday.
18-year-old to meet No. 178 Kamil Majchrzak on Saturday
Ranked No. 128 in the world, Auger-Aliassime will face No. 178 Kamil Majchrzak of Poland in the final of the $75,000 US event on Saturday.
Auger-Aliassime won three qualifying matches to reach the main draw of the tournament before reeling off four straight victories to advance to the final.
It will mark Auger-Aliassime's third ATP Challenger Tour final of 2018. He is 1-1 in championship matches.
