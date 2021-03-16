Felix Auger-Aliassime advances to 2nd round at Mexican Open
Milos Raonic to play Tommy Paul of United States in 1st-round match on Tuesday
Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime is moving on at the Mexican Open.
The No. 7 seed from Montreal downed American Tennys Sandgren in straight sets on Monday in the first round of the ATP-500 level tournament in Acapulco.
Auger-Aliassime took the match 6-3, 7-6(8) — needing one hours 42 minutes to topple his 58th-ranked opponent.
The Canadian evened their head-to-head record, with Sandgren winning their only other meeting at the 2020 ATP Masters 1000 in Cincinnati.
WATCH | Auger-Aliassime advances at Mexico Open with straight sets win:
Auger-Aliassime will face either Croatia's Marin Cilic or Sebastian Kordo of the United States in the second round.
Canadian Milos Raonic, seeded No. 4, hits the court Tuesday for first-round action at the Mexican Open against American Tommy Paul, who is currently ranked 51st in the world.
