Felix Auger-Aliassime advances to 2nd round at Mexican Open

Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime is moving on at the Mexican Open.

The No. 7 seed from Montreal downed American Tennys Sandgren in straight sets on Monday in the first round of the ATP-500 level tournament in Acapulco.

Auger-Aliassime took the match 6-3, 7-6(8) — needing one hours 42 minutes to topple his 58th-ranked opponent.

The Canadian evened their head-to-head record, with Sandgren winning their only other meeting at the 2020 ATP Masters 1000 in Cincinnati.

WATCH | Auger-Aliassime advances at Mexico Open with straight sets win:

Auger-Aliassime advances in Mexico with straight sets win Sports 2:44 Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime defeats American Tennys Sandgren 6-3, 7-6(8) in the opening round of Mexican Open. 2:44

Auger-Aliassime will face either Croatia's Marin Cilic or Sebastian Kordo of the United States in the second round.

Canadian Milos Raonic, seeded No. 4, hits the court Tuesday for first-round action at the Mexican Open against American Tommy Paul, who is currently ranked 51st in the world.