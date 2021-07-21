Federer, Osaka among headliners at upcoming U.S. Open
Djokovic competing at Olympics, eyeing U.S. Open to complete 'Golden Slam'
Roger Federer, who withdrew from the Olympics because of a knee injury, and Naomi Osaka, who skipped Wimbledon and withdrew from the French Open because of mental health concerns, are both in the singles fields for the U.S. Open.
The USTA announced the fields Wednesday for the tournament that runs from Aug. 30 to Sept. 12 in New York.
Federer lost in the quarter-finals at Wimbledon. Osaka has not played a match since withdrawing after the first round in Paris.
The entry lists include players who make the field automatically. Players still can withdraw from the tournament.
Djokovic is also playing at the Tokyo Olympics and could become the first man to complete a "Golden Slam." Steffi Graf did it in 1988.
Wimbledon champion and No. 1-ranked Ash Barty headlines the women's field. Osaka, the defending U.S. Open champion, is ranked second ahead of Aryna Sabalenka, a Wimbledon semifinalist, and Sofia Kenin, the 2020 Australian Open champion.
This week's ATP and WTA rankings were used to determine the entry lists. Seedings will be announced closer to the start of the tournament.
