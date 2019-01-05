New
Federer makes tennis history with record 3rd Hopman Cup title
Federer and Belinda Bencic beat Alexander Zverev and Angelique Kerber after Federer beat Zverev in singles play.
Swiss star downs Alexander Zverev before posting doubles win with Belinda Bencic
Roger Federer won the Hopman Cup for a record third time after defending champion Switzerland beat Germany 2-1 on Saturday in Perth, Australia.
Federer and Belinda Bencic beat Alexander Zverev and Angelique Kerber 4-0, 1-4, 4-3 (4) in the Fast4 format with Germany wasting a championship point in the mixed doubles decider.
Switzerland won the final after Zverev hit the ball into the net.
Earlier, Federer defeated fourth-ranked Zverev 6-4, 6-2 before Kerber levelled with a 6-4, 7-6 (6) win over Bencic.
Federer, a 20-time Grand Slam champion, first won the Hopman Cup in 2001, joining forces with Martina Hingis to beat the United States in the final.
Federer and Bencic last year defeated the same German pair of Zverev and Kerber in the final.
