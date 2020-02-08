Canada ousted from Fed Cup Finals with Gabriela Dabrowski loss
Leylah Annie Fernandez's earlier upset of world No. 5 Bencic not enough vs. Swiss
Ottawa's Gabriela Dabrowski fell to Switzerland's Jil Teichman 6-3, 6-4 in the fourth rubber of a qualifying tie for the Fed Cup Finals on Saturday afternoon.
The host Swiss advanced to the next round of the international women's tennis tournament 3-1 in Biel.
Leylah Annie Fernandez of Laval, Que., had given Canada a glimmer of hope earlier in the day when she stunned Switzerland's Belinda Bencic 6-2, 7-6 (3).
Fernandez went into the match ranked 185th in the world, well back of world No. 5 Bencic.
WATCH | Fernandez upstets Bencic:
The upset by the 17-year-old Fernandez cut into Switzerland's commanding 2-0 lead in the indoor and hard surface event.
Teichmann opened with a 7-6 (4), 6-4 win over Fernandez on Friday, and Bencic followed with a 6-1, 6-2 win over Dabrowski.
WATCH | Dabrowski falls to Teichmann:
