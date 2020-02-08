Skip to Main Content
Canada ousted from Fed Cup Finals with Gabriela Dabrowski loss
Tennis·New

Canada ousted from Fed Cup Finals with Gabriela Dabrowski loss

Ottawa's Gabriela Dabrowski fell to Switzerland's Jil Teichman 6-3, 6-4 in the fourth rubber of a qualifying tie for the Fed Cup Finals on Saturday afternoon in Biel.

Leylah Annie Fernandez's earlier upset of world No. 5 Bencic not enough vs. Swiss

The Canadian Press ·
Ottawa's Gabriela Dabrowski fell to Switzerland's Jil Teichman 6-3, 6-4 in the fourth rubber on Saturday to seal Canada's elimination at the Fed Cup Finals. (Peter Klaunzer/Keystone via The Associated Press)

Ottawa's Gabriela Dabrowski fell to Switzerland's Jil Teichman 6-3, 6-4 in the fourth rubber of a qualifying tie for the Fed Cup Finals on Saturday afternoon.

The host Swiss advanced to the next round of the international women's tennis tournament 3-1 in Biel.

Leylah Annie Fernandez of Laval, Que., had given Canada a glimmer of hope earlier in the day when she stunned Switzerland's Belinda Bencic 6-2, 7-6 (3).

Fernandez went into the match ranked 185th in the world, well back of world No. 5 Bencic.

WATCH | Fernandez upstets Bencic:

The Laval, Que., native tops fifth-ranked Belinda Bencic 6-2, 7-6 (3) of Switzerland in a must-win.  0:43

The upset by the 17-year-old Fernandez cut into Switzerland's commanding 2-0 lead in the indoor and hard surface event.

Teichmann opened with a 7-6 (4), 6-4 win over Fernandez on Friday, and Bencic followed with a 6-1, 6-2 win over Dabrowski.

WATCH | Dabrowski falls to Teichmann:

Ottawa's Gabriela Dabrowski loses to Jil Teichmann 6-3, 6-4 leaving Canada out of the inaugural Fed Cup Finals.  0:56
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports

Related Stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.