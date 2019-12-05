Canada's Eugenie Bouchard gets wild-card spot in Auckland Open
Canadian tennis player Eugenie Bouchard has been given a wild-card entry into the main draw of next month's season-opening ASB Classic.
The former world No. 5 from Westmount, Que., reached the quarterfinals of the 2019 event and won the doubles title with American Sofia Kenin.
Bouchard, 25, will enter the tournament at 214th on the WTA singles rankings after posting an 8-18 record in 2019.
World No. 5 Bianca Andreescu of Mississauga, Ont., American superstar Serena Williams and rising teen star Coco Gauff are also listed as participants for the tournament, which starts with qualifying on Jan. 4.
A men's tournament starts a week later, with world No. 15 Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., expected to play.
