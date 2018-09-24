Eugenie Bouchard's 1st-round exit at Tashkent Open adds to woeful season
Eugenie Bouchard was eliminated in the first round of the Tashkent Open on Monday, continuing another difficult season for the former Wimbledon finalist.
Canadian falls in straight sets to 2015 event champion Nao Hibino
Bouchard lost to 2015 Tashkent champion Nao Hibino 6-3, 6-3 in Uzbekistan despite being a break up early in the second set.
Hibino will next face Anna Karolina Schmiedlova, who beat Dejana Radanovic 6-3, 6-0.
Also, Stefanie Voegele lost to 17-year-old Russian Anastasia Potapova 4-6, 7-6 (3), 6-3, and fifth-seeded Tatjana Maria defeated Natalia Vikhlyantseva 6-1, 6-2.
