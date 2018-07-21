Injury forces Eugenie Bouchard out of Swiss Open semis
Canadian retires in 2nd set with right-thigh ailment
Canada's Eugenie Bouchard lost to top seed Alize Cornet of France in the semifinal of the Swiss Open on Saturday after retiring from the match with a right-thigh injury.
Bouchard had lost the first set 7-6 and trailed 1-0 in the second when she had to withdraw.
"It happened in the second point of the match," said Bouchard. "I felt stress or pain in my groin, the adductor. But it was getting continually worse and really hampered my movement."
It was Bouchard's first trip to a semifinal since January 2017 when the Westmount, Que., native reached the final four at a tournament in Sydney.
"I was really hampered but I was still so close to winning the first set," said Bouchard. "I'll have good memories from Gstaad no matter what. I think I made a good run here."
Cornet will face Luxembourg's Mandy Minella in Sunday's final.
The 32-year-old Minella, ranked 226th in the world singles rankings, has the opportunity to win her first ever WTA tournament. She beat Marketa Vondrousova 4-6, 6-2, 6-2, earlier Saturday.
