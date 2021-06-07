Eugenie Bouchard faces 'tough road of rehab' after shoulder surgery
Former world No. 5 tennis player from Montreal currently ranked 117th on WTA Tour
Canadian tennis player Eugenie Bouchard is recovering from arthroscopic shoulder surgery.
The 27-year-old from Montreal posted a photo on social media Monday of herself in a hospital bed with her right arm in a sling, saying she underwent the procedure last week.
Bouchard says she had been experiencing pain in her right shoulder since last fall and tore her subscapularis muscle at the Guadalajara Open in March. She made it to the final round of the tournament before dropping the championship match to Spain's Sara Sorribes Tormo.
The former world No. 5 did not provide a timeline for her recovery, but says she faces "a tough road of rehab ahead" and her spirits remain high.
Bouchard reached the finals at Wimbledon in 2014 and is currently ranked 117th on the WTA Tour.
