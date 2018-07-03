Eugenie Bouchard advances to 2nd round at Wimbledon

Eugenie Bouchard is into the second round at Wimbledon.

The Canadian beat British wild card Gabriella Taylor 6-0, 4-6, 6-3 today. A native of Westmount, Que., Bouchard qualified for the main draw with three wins last week.

A finalist at Wimbledon in 2014, Bouchard was forced into qualification after seeing her ranking tumble to No. 191 before the tournament. The 24-year-old is now ranked 188th. Taylor is No. 180.

Bouchard returned to Grand Slam main draw action at Wimbledon after failing to qualify for the French Open. The win was just her second in the past four years in the main draw at Wimbledon.

Bouchard will face No. 17 seed Ashleigh Barty in the second round. The Australian beat Stefanie Voegele of Switzerland 7-5, 6-3 today.

In men's action, Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., and Vasek Pospisil of Vancouver play first-round matches today.

Milos Raonic of Thornhill, Ont., is expected to play his second-round match tomorrow.