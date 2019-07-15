Eugenie Bouchard loses 7th straight match, falls in Switzerland
Canadian couldn't close out 3rd set
Canada's Eugenie Bouchard lost her seventh straight WTA singles match on Monday, falling 2-6, 6-4, 7-5 to Germany's Tamara Korpatsch in first-round action at the Lausanne Open tennis tournament.
Bouchard, from Westmount, Que., was up 5-4 in the third set and serving match point after being down 40-0 in the 10th game, but Korpatsch recovered for the break, then broke the Canadian again in the deciding game.
Neither player had a reliable service game. Bouchard, seeded eighth in Lausanne and ranked 95th in the world, converted nine of her 18 break-point chances against Korpatsch. The German, ranked 142nd, broke Bouchard nine times in 14 chances.
It has been a trying season for Bouchard, who last won in the opening round of the Dubai tennis championship back in February.
