Eugenie Bouchard wins opening match at Guadalajara Open in straight sets

Eugenie Bouchard of Westmount, Que., had to work a little longer than expected, but she made it through the first round of the Guadalajara Open on Sunday.

Bouchard advanced to the second round of women's singles at the Mexican WTA 1000 tournament with a 6-1, 7-6 (4) victory over Renata Zarazúa of Mexico City.

Bouchard appeared well on her way to an easy win after the first set, but Zarazua found her game in the second set and almost forced a third but came up short in the tiebreaker.

Bouchard had five aces in the one-hour, 30-minute match while Zarazua, who had three double faults, had no aces.

Bouchard won 43 service points, nine service games and won five games in a row at one point.

Leylah Fernandez of Laval, Quebec, is taking on American qualifier Asia Muhammad on Sunday night.

